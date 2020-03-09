10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,645,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.29. 720,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.90. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,852,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

