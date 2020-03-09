12,755 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,408,000 after buying an additional 230,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,107,000 after buying an additional 198,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 179,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

