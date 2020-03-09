132,935 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. 26,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

