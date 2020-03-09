13,305 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. United Continental makes up 1.2% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in United Continental by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Continental by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

United Continental stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

