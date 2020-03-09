13,601 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of GPN traded down $11.43 on Monday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,055. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

