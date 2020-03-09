151,000 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Huntsman accounts for about 3.6% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 480,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,559,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,798,001.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $587,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

