$153.62 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $153.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.63 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $150.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $640.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.62 million to $670.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $678.32 million, with estimates ranging from $619.53 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $65,530,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 34,422.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

