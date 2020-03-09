154,792 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. 14,902,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

