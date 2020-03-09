160,000 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Acquired by Shoals Capital Management LP

Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,000. CyrusOne comprises approximately 10.2% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shoals Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CyrusOne by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONE traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 145.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.