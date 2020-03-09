16,173 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after buying an additional 177,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,130,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,143,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.06. 9,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,798. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $147.92 and a 1 year high of $198.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.