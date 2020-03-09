177,974 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Vestcor Investment Management Corp

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 784,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

