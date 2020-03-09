19,876 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $16,239,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

NYSE:KSS opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.