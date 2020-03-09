1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58,824.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $58,824.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,843 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

