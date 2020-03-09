$2.25 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $18.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 273.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

