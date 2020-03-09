$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,673,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,948,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $76.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

