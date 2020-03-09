$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of JPM traded down $13.56 on Monday, reaching $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,532,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.