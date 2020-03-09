$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $155,958,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 1,423,800 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

