$21.05 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $21.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $22.11 billion. General Electric reported sales of $27.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $92.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.04 billion to $93.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.48 billion to $95.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of GE opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

