22,364 Shares in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in LTC Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.25. 7,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,942. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

