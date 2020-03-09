2,375 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

AZO traded up $57.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,127.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $924.25 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

