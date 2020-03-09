$243.39 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will announce $243.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.10 million and the lowest is $242.63 million. Envestnet reported sales of $199.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,939 in the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.