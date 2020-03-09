25,000 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

