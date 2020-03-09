27,392 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $62,967,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Enbridge by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,591,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. 603,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.