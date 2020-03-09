27,757 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Vestcor Investment Management Corp

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,135,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,912,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,565,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 72,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day moving average is $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.