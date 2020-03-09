28,022 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Vestcor Investment Management Corp

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.58. 40,682,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,335,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.99 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.