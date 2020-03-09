2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO Sells $115,680.00 in Stock

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.12. 1,227,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.32. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in 2U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

