30,978 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

