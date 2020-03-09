32,009 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corelogic by 2,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 252,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corelogic by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLGX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $699,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLGX opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

