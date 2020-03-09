$346.45 Million in Sales Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report $346.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $305.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

