34,810 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,339,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

