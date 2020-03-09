37,781 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.