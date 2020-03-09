37,838 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. SP Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 85,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,341,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.