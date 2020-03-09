39,314 Shares in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 2,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

