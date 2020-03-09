3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.43. 3M Co has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

