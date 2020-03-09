$42.72 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post $42.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $42.18 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $187.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $188.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.62 million, with estimates ranging from $225.55 million to $228.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,290 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

