439,385 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 439,385 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. NovaGold Resources accounts for approximately 5.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of NovaGold Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,782 shares of company stock worth $2,197,036 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,451. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

