44,756 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,186,000. Facebook accounts for 9.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $167.89 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.