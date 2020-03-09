45,095 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661,005. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

