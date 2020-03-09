465,986 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 21.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

