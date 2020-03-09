47,290 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.89. 411,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

