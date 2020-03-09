48,128 Shares in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by Vestcor Investment Management Corp

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after buying an additional 470,669 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after buying an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 276,395 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 173,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 131,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $11,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,037. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

