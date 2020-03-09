$510.60 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce $510.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.80 million and the highest is $514.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $516.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.43. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

