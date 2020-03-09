$524.90 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report sales of $524.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.10 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $517.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

NYSE CHS opened at $3.24 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.