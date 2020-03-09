54,701 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 7.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 846,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,733,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $12.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.50.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

