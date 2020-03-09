54,986 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. 20,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.