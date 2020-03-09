68,547 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $5.60 on Monday, reaching $116.06. 13,039,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

