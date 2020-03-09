$692.49 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to announce $692.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.44 million. Teradyne reported sales of $494.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

