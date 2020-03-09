74,415 Shares in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 554,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

