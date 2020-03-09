78,201 Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,107,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. CSFB upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

