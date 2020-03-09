$805.10 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce sales of $805.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $796.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $78.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

